4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN

Amenities
Luxurious view condo beach close Marina del Rey. - Property Id: 157847
Luxurious upscale 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.
One block from the boats and beach in Marina del Rey. Magnificent view from the living room balcony overlooking the lagoon and Los Angeles spread out in front of you. A wonderful setting to entertain your friends and family. Superb kitchen. Two parking spaces included. Numerous amenities: pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, grocery store and gourmet restaurant. Enjoy the rich comfortable lifestyle you deserve.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157847p
Property Id 157847
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5160358)