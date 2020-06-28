All apartments in Marina del Rey
4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN

4265 Marina City Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4265 Marina City Drive, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Luxurious view condo beach close Marina del Rey. - Property Id: 157847

Luxurious upscale 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.
One block from the boats and beach in Marina del Rey. Magnificent view from the living room balcony overlooking the lagoon and Los Angeles spread out in front of you. A wonderful setting to entertain your friends and family. Superb kitchen. Two parking spaces included. Numerous amenities: pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, grocery store and gourmet restaurant. Enjoy the rich comfortable lifestyle you deserve.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157847p
Property Id 157847

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5160358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN have any available units?
4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marina del Rey, CA.
What amenities does 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN have?
Some of 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN currently offering any rent specials?
4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN pet-friendly?
No, 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marina del Rey.
Does 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN offer parking?
Yes, 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN offers parking.
Does 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN have a pool?
Yes, 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN has a pool.
Does 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN have accessible units?
No, 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN does not have accessible units.
Does 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN has units with dishwashers.
Does 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4265 Marina City Drive 109 WN does not have units with air conditioning.
