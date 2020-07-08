Rent Calculator
Home
/
Marina del Rey, CA
/
14013 Old Harbor
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:56 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14013 Old Harbor
14013 Old Harbor Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
14013 Old Harbor Lane, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This apartment is located in Mariners Village one of the community building in beautiful Marina Del Rey and Venice area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14013 Old Harbor have any available units?
14013 Old Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marina del Rey, CA
.
Is 14013 Old Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
14013 Old Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14013 Old Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 14013 Old Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marina del Rey
.
Does 14013 Old Harbor offer parking?
No, 14013 Old Harbor does not offer parking.
Does 14013 Old Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14013 Old Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14013 Old Harbor have a pool?
No, 14013 Old Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 14013 Old Harbor have accessible units?
No, 14013 Old Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 14013 Old Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 14013 Old Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14013 Old Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 14013 Old Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
