1995 Shady Oaks St.

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony garage gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table putting green garage hot tub tennis court

Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Super Cute Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage and includes Landscaping. All residents have access to the clubhouse which has an indoor pool and spa and fitness center and an enclosed walking track that overlooks the lake. The clubhouse also has aerobic studios game room billiards ballroom library TV lounge arts and crafts and much more. There is also an outdoor pool spot and patio and an 18 hole putting green and basketball and tennis courts, walking and biking trails and much much more.



*Must be 55 or Older to qualify and a Background Check is Required



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



(RLNE5857408)