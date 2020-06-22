All apartments in Manteca
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1995 Shady Oaks St.

1995 Shady Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1995 Shady Oak Street, Manteca, CA 95336

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Super Cute Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage and includes Landscaping. All residents have access to the clubhouse which has an indoor pool and spa and fitness center and an enclosed walking track that overlooks the lake. The clubhouse also has aerobic studios game room billiards ballroom library TV lounge arts and crafts and much more. There is also an outdoor pool spot and patio and an 18 hole putting green and basketball and tennis courts, walking and biking trails and much much more.

*Must be 55 or Older to qualify and a Background Check is Required

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE5857408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Shady Oaks St. have any available units?
1995 Shady Oaks St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manteca, CA.
What amenities does 1995 Shady Oaks St. have?
Some of 1995 Shady Oaks St.'s amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Shady Oaks St. currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Shady Oaks St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Shady Oaks St. pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Shady Oaks St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manteca.
Does 1995 Shady Oaks St. offer parking?
Yes, 1995 Shady Oaks St. does offer parking.
Does 1995 Shady Oaks St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Shady Oaks St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Shady Oaks St. have a pool?
Yes, 1995 Shady Oaks St. has a pool.
Does 1995 Shady Oaks St. have accessible units?
No, 1995 Shady Oaks St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Shady Oaks St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1995 Shady Oaks St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1995 Shady Oaks St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1995 Shady Oaks St. does not have units with air conditioning.
