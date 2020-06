Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Available Now!! $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs. Newly completed! Many upgrades! Open kitchen and living room concept. Separate dining area. Eat up island. Stainless appliances with refrigerator included! Granite counter tops. Gas stove. Pantry area & plenty of storage space. Living room wired for stereo surround sound. Smart home! Alarm system. Dimmers on all lights. New concrete in backyard & extended driveway. 2 car attached garage. Tankless water heater. All new window coverings through out the home. Must see this beautiful home! Walking distance to local park & Orchard Valley Shopping Center. Close freeway access. ONE YEAR LEASE. NO PETS! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. NO SMOKERS. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com For further information & viewing appointments, please call Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or research home & area before calling. THANK YOU! Jackie Minyard