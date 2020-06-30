Rent Calculator
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM
922 10th Street
Location
922 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 10th Street have any available units?
922 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manhattan Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 922 10th Street have?
Some of 922 10th Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 922 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
922 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 922 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach
.
Does 922 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 922 10th Street offers parking.
Does 922 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 10th Street have a pool?
No, 922 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 922 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 922 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 922 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
