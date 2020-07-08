813 Crest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This impeccable 3 bed, 3.5 bath, 2,151 sq ft detached townhome with a peek-a-boo ocean view, is filled with natural light and lives like a single family residence. Perfectly located, take a stroll to everything Manhattan Beach has to offer; the Beach, Pier, Shopping, Restaurants, The Metlox, Parks, Coffee etc. The home was custom built by Chris Caras and features stunning details. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 3-zoned A/C, 3 private balconies and central vacuum grace the home. The spacious master suite includes a gas fireplace, private balcony and spa like master bath complete with soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks with vanity area and generous walk-in closet. Nearby is the 2nd bedroom with a full en-suite bath. On the top level, enjoy an open floor plan including the living room with a cozy fireplace, gorgeous dining area with a private balcony, 1/2 bath and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops, large pantry cabinet, 6-burner stove and a breakfast bar off of the center island. The largest of the 3 balconies is accessible through french doors and is perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco. On the lower level which can be directly access from the 2-car garage (+ 3rd carport parking space), you'll find the laundry room & 3rd bedroom with full en-suite bath. Save time and hassle by renting this home completely furnished with a luxurious coastal style.