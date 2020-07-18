664 29th Street

Amenities

A fantastic opportunity to live in the highly sought-after Tree Section in Manhattan Beach. This family-friendly 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is on one of the most coveted streets in MB and has over 3,300 square feet of living space. The Main level is an Open Floor Plan with incredible natural light, Hardwood plank flooring throughout, a Gourmet Kitchen and a Great Room with a fireplace and wet bar. Two sets of French doors lead outside to a beautifully landscaped outdoor patio/grass area perfect for barbecuing and entertaining. The Gourmet Kitchen features a center island, state of the art kitchen appliances including a SubZero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, tiled breakfast counter perfect for eating or doing homework and all white cabinetry. All bedrooms and washer/dryer room upstairs. Master Suite includes vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, French doors and a Master Bath with a dual fireplace between the bedroom and bathroom, spa tub, dual vanity sinks and marble floors. The three additional bedrooms are spacious and have hardwood floors, high ceilings, window seats and walk-in closets. Attached 2 car garage with a driveway for 4 total parking spaces. AIR CONDITIONING.

You will enjoy being located on a quiet, family friendly street which is walking distance to the beach, parks and Downtown shopping and dining in Manhattan Beach as well as walking distance to the award-winning Grandview Elementary School making it a perfect opportunity for some lucky family!