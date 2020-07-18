All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 664 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
664 29th Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 9:00 PM

664 29th Street

664 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

664 29th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A fantastic opportunity to live in the highly sought-after Tree Section in Manhattan Beach. This family-friendly 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is on one of the most coveted streets in MB and has over 3,300 square feet of living space. The Main level is an Open Floor Plan with incredible natural light, Hardwood plank flooring throughout, a Gourmet Kitchen and a Great Room with a fireplace and wet bar. Two sets of French doors lead outside to a beautifully landscaped outdoor patio/grass area perfect for barbecuing and entertaining. The Gourmet Kitchen features a center island, state of the art kitchen appliances including a SubZero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, tiled breakfast counter perfect for eating or doing homework and all white cabinetry. All bedrooms and washer/dryer room upstairs. Master Suite includes vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, French doors and a Master Bath with a dual fireplace between the bedroom and bathroom, spa tub, dual vanity sinks and marble floors. The three additional bedrooms are spacious and have hardwood floors, high ceilings, window seats and walk-in closets. Attached 2 car garage with a driveway for 4 total parking spaces. AIR CONDITIONING.
You will enjoy being located on a quiet, family friendly street which is walking distance to the beach, parks and Downtown shopping and dining in Manhattan Beach as well as walking distance to the award-winning Grandview Elementary School making it a perfect opportunity for some lucky family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 29th Street have any available units?
664 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 664 29th Street have?
Some of 664 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
664 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 664 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 664 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 664 29th Street offers parking.
Does 664 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 29th Street have a pool?
No, 664 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 664 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 664 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 664 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 664 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 664 29th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles