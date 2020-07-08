621 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3BD/3.5BA Modern Home in the Manhattan Hill Section w/Ocean Views and Amazing Back Yard - PROPERTY FEATURES

* 3BR / 3.5BA

* Approx. 4260 Sq Ft

* Front Yard & Large Rear Yard w/ Fruit Trees

* 6-Car Garage + Driveway Parking

* Bright Formal Living Room w/ Lots Of Natural Light & Sliders To Deck

* Formal Dining Area w/ Mirrored Wall

* Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Appliances, (Stove/Oven, D/W & Refrigerator) & Tons Of Cabinet Space

* Half Bathroom In Hall

* Spacious Master w/ Large Walk-In Closet & Built-In Cabinets w/Slider To Outdoor Deck

* Large Luxurious Master Bath w/ Built-In Cabinets/Drawers, Dual Vanity Sinks, & Shower & Tub

* Large 2nd and 3rd Bedroom w/ Mirrored Wall Closets

* Bright 2nd Living/Entertaining Area w/ Lots Of Windows, Bar w/Bartop & Wine Fridge & Sliders To The Backyard

* Laundry Room w/ W/D & Tons Of Cabinets & Storage

* Hardwood Throughout, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile

* Great Location Close to Schools, Park & 2 Mins to North MB & Beach

* Gardener Pd: Tenant Pays All Other Utilities



* Must See To Appreciate



RENT & DEPOSIT

* $8,750/Mth

* $9,500 Deposit



AVAILABLE NOW



