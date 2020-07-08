All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

621 6th St

621 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BD/3.5BA Modern Home in the Manhattan Hill Section w/Ocean Views and Amazing Back Yard - PROPERTY FEATURES
* 3BR / 3.5BA
* Approx. 4260 Sq Ft
* Front Yard & Large Rear Yard w/ Fruit Trees
* 6-Car Garage + Driveway Parking
* Bright Formal Living Room w/ Lots Of Natural Light & Sliders To Deck
* Formal Dining Area w/ Mirrored Wall
* Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Appliances, (Stove/Oven, D/W & Refrigerator) & Tons Of Cabinet Space
* Half Bathroom In Hall
* Spacious Master w/ Large Walk-In Closet & Built-In Cabinets w/Slider To Outdoor Deck
* Large Luxurious Master Bath w/ Built-In Cabinets/Drawers, Dual Vanity Sinks, & Shower & Tub
* Large 2nd and 3rd Bedroom w/ Mirrored Wall Closets
* Bright 2nd Living/Entertaining Area w/ Lots Of Windows, Bar w/Bartop & Wine Fridge & Sliders To The Backyard
* Laundry Room w/ W/D & Tons Of Cabinets & Storage
* Hardwood Throughout, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile
* Great Location Close to Schools, Park & 2 Mins to North MB & Beach
* Gardener Pd: Tenant Pays All Other Utilities

* Must See To Appreciate

RENT & DEPOSIT
* $8,750/Mth
* $9,500 Deposit

AVAILABLE NOW

(RLNE5176929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 6th St have any available units?
621 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 621 6th St have?
Some of 621 6th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
621 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 621 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 621 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 621 6th St offers parking.
Does 621 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 6th St have a pool?
No, 621 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 621 6th St have accessible units?
No, 621 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 621 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 6th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.

