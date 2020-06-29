Amenities

621 31st St. Available 04/24/20 Tranquil Vacation Home in Sunny Californias Manhattan Beach - Tranquil vacation home available for a month-to month leasing opportunity in sunny Californias Manhattan Beach community. Less than a mile from the shoreline, this artfully decorated home includes 3,750 square feet of rest and relaxation for friends and family. This eclectic home is sophisticatedly adorned with lovely works of art, an extensive book collection, upright piano, wood beamed pitched ceilings, plus beautifully placed skylights and plentiful windows providing ample natural lighting. Enjoy room for up to 8 people in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, formal and casual dining spaces, several indoor and outdoor seating areas for social gatherings or quiet meditation. Cook with inspiration in this chefs kitchen equipped with high end appliances including a wine fridge, butcher block center island, breakfast bar seating and in-kitchen dining opening to a lush tropically landscaped patio for seamless indoor/outdoor convenience. Twin rooms upstairs are fitted for youthful exuberance, the queen bedroom for a more airy repose, soak in the infrared sauna and in the divine master bedroom strike the singing bowl and take a glass of wine out to its private canopied patio. Borrow our 4 bikes to tour the leisurely community of Manhattan Beach offering world famous beaches, bike paths, surfing, volleyball, the Manhattan Beach Pier, shops, restaurants, night life, and much more. Short distance to LAX and local freeways for exploring Los Angeles, Rodeo Drive, and Hollywood. Weekly housekeeper, all utilities including internet included. If leased less than 2 months lease amount will be $20,000/month.



