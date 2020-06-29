All apartments in Manhattan Beach
621 31st St.
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

621 31st St.

621 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 31st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
sauna
volleyball court
621 31st St. Available 04/24/20 Tranquil Vacation Home in Sunny Californias Manhattan Beach - Tranquil vacation home available for a month-to month leasing opportunity in sunny Californias Manhattan Beach community. Less than a mile from the shoreline, this artfully decorated home includes 3,750 square feet of rest and relaxation for friends and family. This eclectic home is sophisticatedly adorned with lovely works of art, an extensive book collection, upright piano, wood beamed pitched ceilings, plus beautifully placed skylights and plentiful windows providing ample natural lighting. Enjoy room for up to 8 people in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, formal and casual dining spaces, several indoor and outdoor seating areas for social gatherings or quiet meditation. Cook with inspiration in this chefs kitchen equipped with high end appliances including a wine fridge, butcher block center island, breakfast bar seating and in-kitchen dining opening to a lush tropically landscaped patio for seamless indoor/outdoor convenience. Twin rooms upstairs are fitted for youthful exuberance, the queen bedroom for a more airy repose, soak in the infrared sauna and in the divine master bedroom strike the singing bowl and take a glass of wine out to its private canopied patio. Borrow our 4 bikes to tour the leisurely community of Manhattan Beach offering world famous beaches, bike paths, surfing, volleyball, the Manhattan Beach Pier, shops, restaurants, night life, and much more. Short distance to LAX and local freeways for exploring Los Angeles, Rodeo Drive, and Hollywood. Weekly housekeeper, all utilities including internet included. If leased less than 2 months lease amount will be $20,000/month.

(RLNE5570386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 31st St. have any available units?
621 31st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 621 31st St. have?
Some of 621 31st St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, volleyball court, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 31st St. currently offering any rent specials?
621 31st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 31st St. pet-friendly?
No, 621 31st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 621 31st St. offer parking?
No, 621 31st St. does not offer parking.
Does 621 31st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 31st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 31st St. have a pool?
No, 621 31st St. does not have a pool.
Does 621 31st St. have accessible units?
No, 621 31st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 621 31st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 31st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 31st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 31st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
