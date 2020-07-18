587 36th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Thoughtfully remodeled modern home on a palm tree-lined street in the tree section of Manhattan Beach originally designed by architect John Blanton. Featured design elements showcase wide plank white oak floors throughout and La Cantina folding doors that open the lower living spaces to a private walled courtyard and decking in front yard, and a flagstone pool & spa in the backyard. All new windows, smooth stucco and mahogany wood exterior with beautiful finishes honor the home's original design. Natural light fills the living room complemented by a wood-burning fireplace with basalt stone hearth. A wall of folding doors open to the garden and tiled courtyard with lounge seating and fire pit. The fully-renovated kitchen features integrated Subzero, 140 Bottle Wine Refrigerator, and Caesarstone countertops. The kitchen opens to the dining room with seamless access via folding doors. A first floor powder room has local hand-painted tile floor & a floating sink. The second floor has two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, a balcony, and a custom bathroom that has a marble slab surround bathtub and vanity. The master bedroom features a balcony, custom closets and spa-style bathroom with a floating double vanity, stone floors & shower. Additional amenities include: laundry in master closet & in garage, HVAC, new plumbing/ electrical, a dehumidifier, a three car garage, fruit trees, privacy hedges, drip irrigation and is fully fenced. This is a designer’s home 7 won’t last long.