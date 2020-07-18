All apartments in Manhattan Beach
587 36th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

587 36th Street

587 36th Street · (310) 961-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

587 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Thoughtfully remodeled modern home on a palm tree-lined street in the tree section of Manhattan Beach originally designed by architect John Blanton. Featured design elements showcase wide plank white oak floors throughout and La Cantina folding doors that open the lower living spaces to a private walled courtyard and decking in front yard, and a flagstone pool & spa in the backyard. All new windows, smooth stucco and mahogany wood exterior with beautiful finishes honor the home's original design. Natural light fills the living room complemented by a wood-burning fireplace with basalt stone hearth. A wall of folding doors open to the garden and tiled courtyard with lounge seating and fire pit. The fully-renovated kitchen features integrated Subzero, 140 Bottle Wine Refrigerator, and Caesarstone countertops. The kitchen opens to the dining room with seamless access via folding doors. A first floor powder room has local hand-painted tile floor & a floating sink. The second floor has two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, a balcony, and a custom bathroom that has a marble slab surround bathtub and vanity. The master bedroom features a balcony, custom closets and spa-style bathroom with a floating double vanity, stone floors & shower. Additional amenities include: laundry in master closet & in garage, HVAC, new plumbing/ electrical, a dehumidifier, a three car garage, fruit trees, privacy hedges, drip irrigation and is fully fenced. This is a designer’s home 7 won’t last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 36th Street have any available units?
587 36th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 587 36th Street have?
Some of 587 36th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
587 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 587 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 587 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 587 36th Street offers parking.
Does 587 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 36th Street have a pool?
Yes, 587 36th Street has a pool.
Does 587 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 587 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 587 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 587 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 587 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 587 36th Street has units with air conditioning.
