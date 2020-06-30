All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 508 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
508 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

508 Manhattan Avenue

508 North Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

508 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Will Consider a Lease and/or Purchase Option. Endless Summer Fully Furnished Luxury Beach Home, just steps to the Strand and a short stroll to Downtown Manhattan Beach. Arguably, the Best Location in MB. This Panoramic Ocean View home is perfectly perched and has unparalleled views. One of the most spectacular homes ever built, this thoughtfully designed showpiece took nearly 2.5 yrs to complete. As you enter the home, you will immediately fall in love with the artistic use of brick that adorns the vaulted stairwell. The Reclaimed Oak floors were expertly laid by a team of artisans that worked for nearly 3 mos, intricately placing each hand cut piece of hardwood. The Crestron/Lutron/Sonos home automation system is state of the art and accessed easy from multiple data sources. You can easily change the temperature, open/close the shades, modify the lighting scene, answer the door, listen to music, watch TV or open the skylights from the touch screen panels, remote control or your Smart Phone. The next generation kitchen features Thermador, Wolf and Miele appliances, Cristallo Polished Quartzite Counters that are brilliantly under lit by LED panels. The home temperature is regulated by a SpacePak High Velocity Cooling/Heating system. The bedrooms are elegantly detailed with Ritz Carlton linens, Robes and Slippers. Spend your days relaxing on the sand and your evenings enjoying world class restaurants and nightlife. Do not miss this opportunity to capture your Endless Summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
508 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 508 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
508 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 508 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 508 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 508 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 508 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 508 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 508 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 508 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles