508 Manhattan Avenue

Will Consider a Lease and/or Purchase Option. Endless Summer Fully Furnished Luxury Beach Home, just steps to the Strand and a short stroll to Downtown Manhattan Beach. Arguably, the Best Location in MB. This Panoramic Ocean View home is perfectly perched and has unparalleled views. One of the most spectacular homes ever built, this thoughtfully designed showpiece took nearly 2.5 yrs to complete. As you enter the home, you will immediately fall in love with the artistic use of brick that adorns the vaulted stairwell. The Reclaimed Oak floors were expertly laid by a team of artisans that worked for nearly 3 mos, intricately placing each hand cut piece of hardwood. The Crestron/Lutron/Sonos home automation system is state of the art and accessed easy from multiple data sources. You can easily change the temperature, open/close the shades, modify the lighting scene, answer the door, listen to music, watch TV or open the skylights from the touch screen panels, remote control or your Smart Phone. The next generation kitchen features Thermador, Wolf and Miele appliances, Cristallo Polished Quartzite Counters that are brilliantly under lit by LED panels. The home temperature is regulated by a SpacePak High Velocity Cooling/Heating system. The bedrooms are elegantly detailed with Ritz Carlton linens, Robes and Slippers. Spend your days relaxing on the sand and your evenings enjoying world class restaurants and nightlife. Do not miss this opportunity to capture your Endless Summer.