Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

455 PL CASTLE

455 18th Place · No Longer Available
Location

455 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 PL CASTLE have any available units?
455 PL CASTLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 455 PL CASTLE currently offering any rent specials?
455 PL CASTLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 PL CASTLE pet-friendly?
No, 455 PL CASTLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 455 PL CASTLE offer parking?
Yes, 455 PL CASTLE offers parking.
Does 455 PL CASTLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 PL CASTLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 PL CASTLE have a pool?
No, 455 PL CASTLE does not have a pool.
Does 455 PL CASTLE have accessible units?
No, 455 PL CASTLE does not have accessible units.
Does 455 PL CASTLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 PL CASTLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 PL CASTLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 PL CASTLE does not have units with air conditioning.

