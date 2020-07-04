All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

450 PL TROUSDALE

450 18th Place · No Longer Available
Location

450 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 PL TROUSDALE have any available units?
450 PL TROUSDALE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 450 PL TROUSDALE currently offering any rent specials?
450 PL TROUSDALE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 PL TROUSDALE pet-friendly?
No, 450 PL TROUSDALE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 450 PL TROUSDALE offer parking?
Yes, 450 PL TROUSDALE offers parking.
Does 450 PL TROUSDALE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 PL TROUSDALE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 PL TROUSDALE have a pool?
No, 450 PL TROUSDALE does not have a pool.
Does 450 PL TROUSDALE have accessible units?
No, 450 PL TROUSDALE does not have accessible units.
Does 450 PL TROUSDALE have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 PL TROUSDALE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 PL TROUSDALE have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 PL TROUSDALE does not have units with air conditioning.

