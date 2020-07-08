All apartments in Manhattan Beach
4212 The Strand.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

4212 The Strand

4212 The Strand · No Longer Available
Location

4212 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Wake up to the sound of the ocean in this newly remodeled 3 bedroom lower unit with HUGE deck right on the Strand in El Porto. Just in time for summer!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4212 The Strand have any available units?
4212 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 4212 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
4212 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 4212 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 4212 The Strand offer parking?
No, 4212 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 4212 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 The Strand have a pool?
No, 4212 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 4212 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 4212 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.

