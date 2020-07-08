421 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment walking distance to Beach - Charming, open floor plan, peek-a-boo ocean view, newly remodeled upper unit of a duplex. Feels like a house, beamed ceilings in living room, plenty of natural light throughout the apartment, bright and airy, great ocean breeze for those hot summer nights. Located on a quiet, low traffic street, in the center of Manhattan Beach. A short stroll to beach, Bruce's Beach Park, a few minutes away from Downtown Manhattan and it's fine dining and shops. Available now. Owner pays for water/trash, tenant splits electric and gas with lower unit. *Appliances are convenience only*



77 Walkscore (very walkable per walkscore.com)

Good credit required

Shared laundry on site

1 car parking in shared garage and 1 parking space in front of unit

Submit on Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787930)