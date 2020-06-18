All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 417 Bayview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
417 Bayview Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

417 Bayview Drive

417 North Bay View Drive · (310) 200-5280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This 5 bed, 4.5 bath property is located in the very desirable south end Sand section, just steps to the beach and a short walk to downtown Manhattan Beach! New paint and refinished hardwood floors. Enter on the main level where you will find the master suite equipped with a large walk-in closet, en suite bath with dual sinks, spa tub, and walk-in shower, as well as a private deck area. The upper level features a bright living area with sweeping panoramic views that is perfect for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining. Enjoy cocktails by the fire inside or step out onto the large deck complete with fire pit, built-in grill, and plenty of seating. The gourmet kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space, a large walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances including a Sub-zero fridge and Thermador gas range top. This level also includes a formal dining room and bonus room with half bath that can be used as an extra bedroom, office or playroom. Three separate bedrooms and two baths can be found on the lower level along with laundry room with washer/dryer and direct access to a two-car garage. Built in storage cabinets allow for full use of the garage for parking. There is also an additional car port for parking outside - making three parking spaces available to you! A rarity in the Sand section. With expansive views from Malibu to Palos Verdes and close proximity to upscale dining establishments and shops, this is SoCal living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Bayview Drive have any available units?
417 Bayview Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 Bayview Drive have?
Some of 417 Bayview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Bayview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Bayview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Bayview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 417 Bayview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 417 Bayview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 417 Bayview Drive does offer parking.
Does 417 Bayview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Bayview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Bayview Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Bayview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Bayview Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Bayview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Bayview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Bayview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Bayview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Bayview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 417 Bayview Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity