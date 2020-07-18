400 34th (Lower) Street

Amenities

Enjoy the Oceanviews and Ocean Breezes from this wonderful large (appx. 1000 sqft)studio plus den/common area. Beautiful executive home at the beach. RENT PRICE INCLUDES FURNISHINGS, ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI own washer and dryer! Quiet family neighborhood. Not an apartment, Lives like a single family home. Great north end location. Walk to everything, shops, restaurants, yoga and best of all the surf and sand! Completely furnished move in ready. Includes your own private washer/dryer. Does not have full kitchen (kitchenette) but has big walk in closet. Brand new bathroom, just completed. Big screen plasma TV. This unit is fully furnished! 15min from LAX easy access to 105 frwy and 405 frwy. No need to have a car walk to all the local restaurants, Gym and Moon's market and Fish bar!