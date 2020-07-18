All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
400 34th (Lower) Street
400 34th (Lower) Street

400 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 34th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
yoga
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
yoga
Enjoy the Oceanviews and Ocean Breezes from this wonderful large (appx. 1000 sqft)studio plus den/common area. Beautiful executive home at the beach. RENT PRICE INCLUDES FURNISHINGS, ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI own washer and dryer! Quiet family neighborhood. Not an apartment, Lives like a single family home. Great north end location. Walk to everything, shops, restaurants, yoga and best of all the surf and sand! Completely furnished move in ready. Includes your own private washer/dryer. Does not have full kitchen (kitchenette) but has big walk in closet. Brand new bathroom, just completed. Big screen plasma TV. This unit is fully furnished! 15min from LAX easy access to 105 frwy and 405 frwy. No need to have a car walk to all the local restaurants, Gym and Moon's market and Fish bar!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 34th (Lower) Street have any available units?
400 34th (Lower) Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 400 34th (Lower) Street have?
Some of 400 34th (Lower) Street's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 34th (Lower) Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 34th (Lower) Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 34th (Lower) Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 34th (Lower) Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 400 34th (Lower) Street offer parking?
No, 400 34th (Lower) Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 34th (Lower) Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 34th (Lower) Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 34th (Lower) Street have a pool?
No, 400 34th (Lower) Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 34th (Lower) Street have accessible units?
No, 400 34th (Lower) Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 34th (Lower) Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 34th (Lower) Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 34th (Lower) Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 34th (Lower) Street does not have units with air conditioning.
