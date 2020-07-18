All apartments in Manhattan Beach
3920 Highland Avenue
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:44 PM

3920 Highland Avenue

3920 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Super cute, small, amazing ocean view. 2 MONTH LEASE ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Highland Avenue have any available units?
3920 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 3920 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3920 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3920 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3920 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3920 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
