Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 bath Upper unit of a duplex with garage located in the north end of Manhattan Beach (UNIT B). Close to freeways. One house away from the sand with crystal clear views of the Ocean shoreline from the balcony, kitchen and living room. Living room has a fireplace. The Kitchen has brand new appliances. Double pane vinyl windows and Hardwood floors throughout. Tile Floors in Bathrooms. Big Closets, lots of storage in the unit and the garage.