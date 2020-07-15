All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 325 33rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
325 33rd Place
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

325 33rd Place

325 33rd Place · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

325 33rd Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three beds, 2 baths , 2 car garage and close to beach, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, open beam ceilings, The inviting living area is on the 2nd floor. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining area. Both the kitchen and bathrooms have granite and stainless steal furnishings. The first floor has a larger bedroom with a private bathroom. The 2nd floor has the main living areas, as well as 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property is immaculate and is in move in condition. washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 33rd Place have any available units?
325 33rd Place has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 33rd Place have?
Some of 325 33rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 33rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
325 33rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 33rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 325 33rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 325 33rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 325 33rd Place offers parking.
Does 325 33rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 33rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 33rd Place have a pool?
No, 325 33rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 325 33rd Place have accessible units?
No, 325 33rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 325 33rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 33rd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 33rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 33rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 325 33rd Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity