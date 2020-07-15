325 33rd Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Three beds, 2 baths , 2 car garage and close to beach, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, open beam ceilings, The inviting living area is on the 2nd floor. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining area. Both the kitchen and bathrooms have granite and stainless steal furnishings. The first floor has a larger bedroom with a private bathroom. The 2nd floor has the main living areas, as well as 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property is immaculate and is in move in condition. washer and dryer included.