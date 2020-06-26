All apartments in Manhattan Beach
2905 N Alma Avenue

2905 Alma Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Alma Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the exclusive Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this fabulous 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome affords an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy beach living at it's finest. It has been tastefully redone from top to bottom with clean lines and high-end finishes. Flooded with light, the top floor main living area features expansive coastal view of sea and sky, open concept floorplan, fireplace, powder room and a large wrap around balcony extends the living space to dine al fresco, enjoy the ocean breezes and the magnificent sunsets. The brand new, beautifully appointed kitchen enjoys white shaker cabinets, center island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The 2nd level features a luxurious master bedroom, en suite bathroom with double marble vanity and large wrap around balcony -- as well as a 2nd master bedroom with it's own bathroom and 2 closets. Enviable parking for 3 cars - two car garage with washer and dryer plus coveted extra space in front of garage. Prime, walk-able location only 3 blocks to the beach with easy stroll to the everything that trendy and vibrant North Manhattan beach has to offer. Owner will pay for Spectrum cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 N Alma Avenue have any available units?
2905 N Alma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2905 N Alma Avenue have?
Some of 2905 N Alma Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 N Alma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2905 N Alma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 N Alma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2905 N Alma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2905 N Alma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2905 N Alma Avenue offers parking.
Does 2905 N Alma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 N Alma Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 N Alma Avenue have a pool?
No, 2905 N Alma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2905 N Alma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2905 N Alma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 N Alma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 N Alma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 N Alma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 N Alma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
