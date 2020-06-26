2905 N Alma Avenue

Amenities

Located in the exclusive Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this fabulous 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome affords an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy beach living at it's finest. It has been tastefully redone from top to bottom with clean lines and high-end finishes. Flooded with light, the top floor main living area features expansive coastal view of sea and sky, open concept floorplan, fireplace, powder room and a large wrap around balcony extends the living space to dine al fresco, enjoy the ocean breezes and the magnificent sunsets. The brand new, beautifully appointed kitchen enjoys white shaker cabinets, center island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The 2nd level features a luxurious master bedroom, en suite bathroom with double marble vanity and large wrap around balcony -- as well as a 2nd master bedroom with it's own bathroom and 2 closets. Enviable parking for 3 cars - two car garage with washer and dryer plus coveted extra space in front of garage. Prime, walk-able location only 3 blocks to the beach with easy stroll to the everything that trendy and vibrant North Manhattan beach has to offer. Owner will pay for Spectrum cable.