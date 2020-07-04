2509 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Sand Section
Large remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, Panoramic ocean view, 1 block to beach, and 1 car garage. New wood floors, stainless appliances, new stove, 3 month old dishwasher, and 6 month old refrigerator. Approximately 1,100 square feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2509 Bayview Dr #A have any available units?
2509 Bayview Dr #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2509 Bayview Dr #A have?
Some of 2509 Bayview Dr #A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Bayview Dr #A currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Bayview Dr #A is not currently offering any rent specials.