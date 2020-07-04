All apartments in Manhattan Beach
2509 Bayview Dr #A
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2509 Bayview Dr #A

2509 North Bay View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2509 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, Panoramic ocean view, 1 block to beach, and 1 car garage. New wood floors, stainless appliances, new stove, 3 month old dishwasher, and 6 month old refrigerator. Approximately 1,100 square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Bayview Dr #A have any available units?
2509 Bayview Dr #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2509 Bayview Dr #A have?
Some of 2509 Bayview Dr #A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Bayview Dr #A currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Bayview Dr #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Bayview Dr #A pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Bayview Dr #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2509 Bayview Dr #A offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Bayview Dr #A offers parking.
Does 2509 Bayview Dr #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Bayview Dr #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Bayview Dr #A have a pool?
No, 2509 Bayview Dr #A does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Bayview Dr #A have accessible units?
No, 2509 Bayview Dr #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Bayview Dr #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Bayview Dr #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Bayview Dr #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Bayview Dr #A does not have units with air conditioning.

