225 13th St

Available 07/15/20 Want to live at the beach? 4B/4B walkstreet home



This beautiful 3 story home with 4 beds/4 baths is a 2 minute walk from the beach & surfing, MB pier, the Strand for walks/runs/biking, restaurants, shopping, Vons, services, coffee/tea, the Creamery (old fashioned ice cream parlor) and much much more. Location is key. The house has views of the pier, ocean and beach. As you drift off to sleep you can hear the waves. Want to have a cozy evening? There are fire pits outside on the patio or 3 fireplaces inside. Come take a look...call for more information at 310-721-6317. Ann

No Dogs Allowed



