Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

225 13th St

225 13th Street · (310) 721-6317
Location

225 13th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $12500 · Avail. Jul 15

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
Available 07/15/20 Want to live at the beach? 4B/4B walkstreet home - Property Id: 292310

This beautiful 3 story home with 4 beds/4 baths is a 2 minute walk from the beach & surfing, MB pier, the Strand for walks/runs/biking, restaurants, shopping, Vons, services, coffee/tea, the Creamery (old fashioned ice cream parlor) and much much more. Location is key. The house has views of the pier, ocean and beach. As you drift off to sleep you can hear the waves. Want to have a cozy evening? There are fire pits outside on the patio or 3 fireplaces inside. Come take a look...call for more information at 310-721-6317. Ann
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292310
Property Id 292310

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 13th St have any available units?
225 13th St has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 13th St have?
Some of 225 13th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
225 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 225 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 225 13th St offer parking?
No, 225 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 225 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 13th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 13th St have a pool?
No, 225 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 225 13th St have accessible units?
No, 225 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 13th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.
