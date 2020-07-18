All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 224 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
224 25th Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

224 25th Street

224 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

224 25th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ocean view, It is a light and airy 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private entrance off walk street/alley, close walking distance to the beach, hardwood floors, pets are ok (depending), large country kitchen with refrigerator and stove, 10 minute walk to downtown, tenant pays their utilities, private laundry facility downstairs, shared large cement patio in back, no parking but, street parking is very viable in this area, small adjacent park 1/2 block away, newly remodeled large bathroom with big tub/shower, corner dining room window. Available August 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 25th Street have any available units?
224 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 224 25th Street have?
Some of 224 25th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 224 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 224 25th Street offers parking.
Does 224 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 25th Street have a pool?
No, 224 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 224 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles