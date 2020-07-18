Rent Calculator
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
223 Shell St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
223 Shell St
223 Shell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
223 Shell Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$2,250
Deposit:
$1,800
Sqft:
700
Available:
Now!
Bedrooms:
2
Bathrooms:
1
Parking:
Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 Shell St have any available units?
223 Shell St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Manhattan Beach, CA
.
Is 223 Shell St currently offering any rent specials?
223 Shell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Shell St pet-friendly?
No, 223 Shell St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach
.
Does 223 Shell St offer parking?
Yes, 223 Shell St offers parking.
Does 223 Shell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Shell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Shell St have a pool?
No, 223 Shell St does not have a pool.
Does 223 Shell St have accessible units?
No, 223 Shell St does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Shell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Shell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Shell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Shell St does not have units with air conditioning.
