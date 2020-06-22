All apartments in Manhattan Beach
221 44th Street

221 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

221 44th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
221 44th Street Available 01/01/20 Ocean View North Manhattan Beach 2 Bedroom w/ 3 Car Parking! - Ideal El Porto Location with unheard of parking. Ocean views, steps to sand, easy walk to North Manhattan Restaurants and bars. Easy access to Vista Del Mar without the noise. Coming home from work you are home with out the MB traffic. Super fun neighborhood. 3 car parking (tandem and 2 covered). 4th spot negotiable. Washer/Dryer hookup. Fireplace. Recently remodeled kitchen and new paint.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4484025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 44th Street have any available units?
221 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 221 44th Street have?
Some of 221 44th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 221 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 44th Street does offer parking.
Does 221 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 44th Street have a pool?
No, 221 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 44th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 44th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
