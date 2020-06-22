Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated fireplace

221 44th Street Available 01/01/20 Ocean View North Manhattan Beach 2 Bedroom w/ 3 Car Parking! - Ideal El Porto Location with unheard of parking. Ocean views, steps to sand, easy walk to North Manhattan Restaurants and bars. Easy access to Vista Del Mar without the noise. Coming home from work you are home with out the MB traffic. Super fun neighborhood. 3 car parking (tandem and 2 covered). 4th spot negotiable. Washer/Dryer hookup. Fireplace. Recently remodeled kitchen and new paint.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4484025)