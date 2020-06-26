All apartments in Manhattan Beach
2104 Lynngrove Drive

2104 Lynngrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Lynngrove Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom + Den Home in Liberty Village. Hardwood floors. Sunny & bright. Large back yard, 2-car garage. Walking distance to Polliwog Park, MBMS, Marine Ave. Park, Trader Joe's, and South Bay Performing Arts Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Lynngrove Drive have any available units?
2104 Lynngrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2104 Lynngrove Drive have?
Some of 2104 Lynngrove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Lynngrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Lynngrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Lynngrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Lynngrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2104 Lynngrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Lynngrove Drive offers parking.
Does 2104 Lynngrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 Lynngrove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Lynngrove Drive have a pool?
No, 2104 Lynngrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Lynngrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2104 Lynngrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Lynngrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Lynngrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Lynngrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2104 Lynngrove Drive has units with air conditioning.
