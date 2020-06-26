2104 Lynngrove Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Eastside Manhattan Beach
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom + Den Home in Liberty Village. Hardwood floors. Sunny & bright. Large back yard, 2-car garage. Walking distance to Polliwog Park, MBMS, Marine Ave. Park, Trader Joe's, and South Bay Performing Arts Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
