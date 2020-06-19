205 38th Pl

Amenities
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES
• STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED
• Approx. 400 Sq Ft
• Private Front Patio Area
• 1-Car Driveway Parking (85”W x 16 Ft)
• Bright Living Space w/ Pullout Futon & Designer Furnishings (TV, Desk/Console, Ottoman, Wet Bar, Media Tower)
• Wet Bar w/ Small Appliances (Keurig Coffee, Toaster, Hotplate, Microwave & Small Refrigerator)
• Hardwood Floors Throughout
• Tile in Bath
• Mirrored Closet w/ Built-Ins, Hall Cabinet & Addl Under Stair Storage Space
• No Laundry Onsite
• Great Location In The Sand Section, Close to North MB/El Porto Shopping & Easy Freeway Access
• Ideal for Commuter
• Must See to Appreciate
• Nonsmoking & No Pets
• All Utilities Paid; Tenant responsible for PO Box Fee
• 12 Month Minimum Lease
***AVAILABLE 6/5/20 OR SOONER**
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS**
(RLNE2032455)