205 38th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking gym microwave

NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES

• STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED

• Approx. 400 Sq Ft

• Private Front Patio Area

• 1-Car Driveway Parking (85”W x 16 Ft)

• Bright Living Space w/ Pullout Futon & Designer Furnishings (TV, Desk/Console, Ottoman, Wet Bar, Media Tower)

• Wet Bar w/ Small Appliances (Keurig Coffee, Toaster, Hotplate, Microwave & Small Refrigerator)

• Hardwood Floors Throughout

• Tile in Bath

• Mirrored Closet w/ Built-Ins, Hall Cabinet & Addl Under Stair Storage Space

• No Laundry Onsite

• Great Location In The Sand Section, Close to North MB/El Porto Shopping & Easy Freeway Access

• Ideal for Commuter

• Must See to Appreciate

• Nonsmoking & No Pets

• All Utilities Paid; Tenant responsible for PO Box Fee

• 12 Month Minimum Lease



***AVAILABLE 6/5/20 OR SOONER**

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS**



(RLNE2032455)