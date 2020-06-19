All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
205 38th Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

205 38th Pl

205 38th Place · (310) 376-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 205 38th Pl - LOWER · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES
• STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED
• Approx. 400 Sq Ft
• Private Front Patio Area
• 1-Car Driveway Parking (85”W x 16 Ft)
• Bright Living Space w/ Pullout Futon & Designer Furnishings (TV, Desk/Console, Ottoman, Wet Bar, Media Tower)
• Wet Bar w/ Small Appliances (Keurig Coffee, Toaster, Hotplate, Microwave & Small Refrigerator)
• Hardwood Floors Throughout
• Tile in Bath
• Mirrored Closet w/ Built-Ins, Hall Cabinet & Addl Under Stair Storage Space
• No Laundry Onsite
• Great Location In The Sand Section, Close to North MB/El Porto Shopping & Easy Freeway Access
• Ideal for Commuter
• Must See to Appreciate
• Nonsmoking & No Pets
• All Utilities Paid; Tenant responsible for PO Box Fee
• 12 Month Minimum Lease

***AVAILABLE 6/5/20 OR SOONER**
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS**

(RLNE2032455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

