Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

200 15th Street B

200 15th Street · (888) 236-1943
Location

200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: July 14, 2020
Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....Great Location minutes walking from downtown Manhattan Beach/civic center/library/post office/stores/restaurants/pier and 5 houses from Ocean....Everything totally "REMODELED" inside: 2 Good Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 Parking (tandem), New Paint, Light Hardwood floors; Tile Floors, New Double Paned Windows w/ Decorative Molding, Large Balcony for Barbecuing/Entertaining, New Stainless Appliances: Dishwasher/Stove/Oven/Refrigerator/garbage disposal/ Washer & Dryer (coin operated down stairs), Mirrored closet doors(large space w/ built outs) & linen closets as well, Granite counter tops in Bathrooms and Kitchen, Newer Cabinetry (Kitchen/Bathrooms), Bathrooms have upgraded rain glass (shower doors), fans in bedroom and dining room, Unlimited hot water/tank-less water heaters, water/trash/gardening/maintenance paid for by Landlord ....EVERYTHING IS NEWER.....BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR....MUST SEE! Will consider pets with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 15th Street B have any available units?
200 15th Street B has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 15th Street B have?
Some of 200 15th Street B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 15th Street B currently offering any rent specials?
200 15th Street B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 15th Street B pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 15th Street B is pet friendly.
Does 200 15th Street B offer parking?
Yes, 200 15th Street B offers parking.
Does 200 15th Street B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 15th Street B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 15th Street B have a pool?
No, 200 15th Street B does not have a pool.
Does 200 15th Street B have accessible units?
No, 200 15th Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 200 15th Street B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 15th Street B has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 15th Street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 15th Street B does not have units with air conditioning.
