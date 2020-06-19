200 15th Street A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: June 1, 2019

Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....Great Location minutes walking from downtown Manhattan Beach/civic center/library/post office/stores/restaurants/pier and 5 houses from Ocean....Everything totally "NEW/REMODELED" inside: 2 Good Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 Parking (tandem), New Paint, Light Hardwood floors; Tile Floors, New Double Paned Windows w/ Decorative Molding, Large Balcony for Barbecuing/Entertaining, New Stainless Appliances: Dishwasher/Stove/Oven/Refrigerator/garbage disposal/ Washer & Dryer (coin operated down stairs), Mirrored closet doors(large space w/ built outs) & linen closets as well , New Granite counter tops in Bathrooms and Kitchen, Newer Cabinetry (Kitchen/Bathrooms), Bathrooms have upgraded rain glass (shower doors), fans in bedroom and dining room, Unlimited hot water/tank-less water heaters, water/trash/gardening/maintenance paid for by Landlord ....EVERYTHING IS NEWER.....BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR....MUST SEE! Will consider pets with deposit.