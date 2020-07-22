1836 12th Street 5

Amenities
Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 **GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 319240
Upstairs Front Facing Unit
2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath
1836 12th St. #5
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $1,200 and up (Depending on Credit)
Available: August 1, 2020
Utilities Included: Standard water & trash
Stove, Dishwasher
Light Tan Shaker Kitchen Cabinets
Hardwood Floors
Mirror Closet Doors
Vertical Blinds
Ceiling Fans
Coin Operated Laundry
Carport Parking - 1 car
Cats OK with Pet Deposit
Close to Shopping, Park and Transit.
For more information
Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1836-12th-street-manhattan-beach-ca-unit-5/319240
No Dogs Allowed
