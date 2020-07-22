All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1836 12th Street 5

1836 12th Street · (310) 930-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1836 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 **GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 319240

Upstairs Front Facing Unit
2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath
1836 12th St. #5
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $1,200 and up (Depending on Credit)
Available: August 1, 2020
Utilities Included: Standard water & trash

Stove, Dishwasher
Light Tan Shaker Kitchen Cabinets
Hardwood Floors
Mirror Closet Doors
Vertical Blinds
Ceiling Fans

Coin Operated Laundry
Carport Parking - 1 car
Cats OK with Pet Deposit

Close to Shopping, Park and Transit.

For more information
Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1836-12th-street-manhattan-beach-ca-unit-5/319240
Property Id 319240

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 12th Street 5 have any available units?
1836 12th Street 5 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1836 12th Street 5 have?
Some of 1836 12th Street 5's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 12th Street 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1836 12th Street 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 12th Street 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 12th Street 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1836 12th Street 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1836 12th Street 5 offers parking.
Does 1836 12th Street 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 12th Street 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 12th Street 5 have a pool?
No, 1836 12th Street 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1836 12th Street 5 have accessible units?
No, 1836 12th Street 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 12th Street 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 12th Street 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 12th Street 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 12th Street 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
