Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1836 12th Street 1

1836 12th Street · (310) 930-4630
Location

1836 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 302359

Downstairs 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath
1836 12th St. #1
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $1,200 and up (Depending on Credit)
Available: June 19, 2020
Utilities Included: Standard water & trash

Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave & Refrigerator
Light Tan Shaker Kitchen Cabinets
Granite Counters
Carpet in Bedrooms
Luxury Vinyl Floors in Living Room, Kitchen, Hall
Mirror Closet Doors
Vertical Blinds

Coin Operated Laundry
Carport Parking - 1 car
Cats OK with Pet Deposit

Close to Shopping, Park and Transit.

For more information
Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302359
Property Id 302359

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5864898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1836 12th Street 1 have any available units?
1836 12th Street 1 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1836 12th Street 1 have?
Some of 1836 12th Street 1's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 12th Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1836 12th Street 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 12th Street 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 12th Street 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1836 12th Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1836 12th Street 1 offers parking.
Does 1836 12th Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 12th Street 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 12th Street 1 have a pool?
No, 1836 12th Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1836 12th Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 1836 12th Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 12th Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 12th Street 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 12th Street 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 12th Street 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

