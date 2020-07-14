All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

1810-1812 12th St

1810-1812 12th Street · (714) 451-4910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1812-2 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1810-2 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1810-1812 12th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
carport
smoke-free community
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white subway tile kitchen backsplashes, interior doors, and hardware. Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, range, and fridge), Washer and Dryer in each unit, recessed lighting, modern wood laminate flooring, tub, wall tile, floor tile, paint, and fixtures. Perfect location! Assign parking spot and additional storage in carport. Pet-friendly and 10 min away from Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Deposit $1500 on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810-1812 12th St have any available units?
1810-1812 12th St has 2 units available starting at $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1810-1812 12th St have?
Some of 1810-1812 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810-1812 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1810-1812 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810-1812 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810-1812 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1810-1812 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1810-1812 12th St offers parking.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810-1812 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have a pool?
No, 1810-1812 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1810-1812 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810-1812 12th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1810-1812 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810-1812 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
