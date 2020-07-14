1810-1812 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage carport smoke-free community

This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white subway tile kitchen backsplashes, interior doors, and hardware. Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, range, and fridge), Washer and Dryer in each unit, recessed lighting, modern wood laminate flooring, tub, wall tile, floor tile, paint, and fixtures. Perfect location! Assign parking spot and additional storage in carport. Pet-friendly and 10 min away from Beach.