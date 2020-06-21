1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

Amenities

- Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266



- Move in Special: Call for Details

- Rent: $2,492 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,600

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathroom: 1

- Approx 750 Sq.Ft.



- Upstairs Unit

- Completely Remodeled Property

- New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Brand New Kitchen and Bathroom with Quartz Counter Tops

- New White Shaker Cabinets

- Recessed Lighting

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Stainless Steel Appliances (Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, & Fridge Included).

- Bathrooms Feature Subway Tile Bath/Shower Enclosure,

- All new Vanities, and Touch Screen Mirrors with 360 degree Lighting & Controls.

- New Interior and Exterior Paint

- 1 Car Covered Parking Spot + Storage

- Laundry On-Site

- Cats & Small Dogs Considered with $500 Deposit

- Water & Trash Included

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.