1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
- Move in Special: Call for Details
- Rent: $2,492 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,600
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 750 Sq.Ft.
- Upstairs Unit
- Completely Remodeled Property
- New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Brand New Kitchen and Bathroom with Quartz Counter Tops
- New White Shaker Cabinets
- Recessed Lighting
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Stainless Steel Appliances (Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, & Fridge Included).
- Bathrooms Feature Subway Tile Bath/Shower Enclosure,
- All new Vanities, and Touch Screen Mirrors with 360 degree Lighting & Controls.
- New Interior and Exterior Paint
- 1 Car Covered Parking Spot + Storage
- Laundry On-Site
- Cats & Small Dogs Considered with $500 Deposit
- Water & Trash Included
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.