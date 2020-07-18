All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

1700 Oak Ave

1700 Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Oak Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
1700 Oak Ave Available 08/01/19 2bd/2ba + bonus room with large yard and ample on site parking - 2bd/2ba + bonus room, brand new remodeled, laundry on site, large private yard with ample on site parking.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3520748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Oak Ave have any available units?
1700 Oak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1700 Oak Ave have?
Some of 1700 Oak Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Oak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Oak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Oak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Oak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Oak Ave offers parking.
Does 1700 Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Oak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Oak Ave have a pool?
No, 1700 Oak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 1700 Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Oak Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Oak Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Oak Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
