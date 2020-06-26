All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1613 Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1613 Highland Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

1613 Highland Avenue

1613 Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1613 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Studio located in the heart of downtown Manhattan Beach shops, restaurants and beach. Unit includes 1 car parking in garage. Spacious patio shared with upstairs unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Highland Avenue have any available units?
1613 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 1613 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1613 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1613 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1613 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1613 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles