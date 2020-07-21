All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1550 Ruhland Avenue

1550 Ruhland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Ruhland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming home with spacious yard and walking distance to Mira Costa & Pennekamp. Freshly painted and ready to move in!
Plant your tomatoes and cultivate your garden in this incredible back yard.
Located on a quiet street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Ruhland Avenue have any available units?
1550 Ruhland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 1550 Ruhland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Ruhland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Ruhland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Ruhland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1550 Ruhland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1550 Ruhland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Ruhland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Ruhland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Ruhland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1550 Ruhland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Ruhland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1550 Ruhland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Ruhland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Ruhland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
