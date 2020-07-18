All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1501 Artesia Blvd

1501 Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Artesia Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa414df0f7 ----
Spacious multi-level condo with many new upgrades. Kitchen and both bathrooms upstairs have been totally renovated. All new \"wood\" tile floor. High ceilings, good size private patio for extended outdoor space. Kitchen has beautiful butcher block counter top and newer appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, range, and microwave. Unit has forced air conditioning and heat. Large master bedroom with balcony, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Second bedroom has private bathroom and is spacious. Laundry hookups off the hall between bedrooms. 2 car attached garage with extra storage space. Will consider small pets with owner approval. Must show by appointment only since it is currently tenant occupied until end of January. www.jamico.com

Remodeled condo in Beautiful city of Manhattan Beach adjacent to Mira Costa High School and in close proximity to the beach and shopping.

Ac
Ceramic Floor
Forced Air Heating
Fridge
Gardener
Large Bedrooms
Laundry
Range
Recently Remodeled
Trash
W/D Hook Ups
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Artesia Blvd have any available units?
1501 Artesia Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1501 Artesia Blvd have?
Some of 1501 Artesia Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Artesia Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Artesia Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Artesia Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Artesia Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Artesia Blvd offers parking.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Artesia Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd have a pool?
No, 1501 Artesia Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1501 Artesia Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Artesia Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1501 Artesia Blvd has units with air conditioning.
