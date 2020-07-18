1501 Artesia Blvd

Amenities

Spacious multi-level condo with many new upgrades. Kitchen and both bathrooms upstairs have been totally renovated. All new \"wood\" tile floor. High ceilings, good size private patio for extended outdoor space. Kitchen has beautiful butcher block counter top and newer appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, range, and microwave. Unit has forced air conditioning and heat. Large master bedroom with balcony, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Second bedroom has private bathroom and is spacious. Laundry hookups off the hall between bedrooms. 2 car attached garage with extra storage space. Will consider small pets with owner approval. Must show by appointment only since it is currently tenant occupied until end of January. www.jamico.com



Remodeled condo in Beautiful city of Manhattan Beach adjacent to Mira Costa High School and in close proximity to the beach and shopping.



