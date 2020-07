Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment with Beautiful Views of Downtown LA and Surrounding Mountains - Remodeled light and bright upper unit.

Dual glazed windows

Light and bright with beamed ceiling

All new stainless steel appliances

New paint, flooring and fixtures

Quartz countertops/white cabinet

View of Pollywog Park, mountains and downtown LA

Great location close to beach, LAX and the 405

No smoking

No pets

Good credit required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4757170)