Manhattan Beach, CA
1406 21st Street
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

1406 21st Street

1406 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1406 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eastside Excellence! This amazing single-story home for lease has just the space you need to nurture family and welcome friends in a fantastic location. Generously remodeled over past year with approximately 1,600 square feet in Eastern Manhattan Beach just a quick 8-minute walk to Meadows Avenue Elementary School. Convenient 5-minute drive or 10-minute walk to shopping center with restaurants, drug stores, banks and grocery. Easy to maintain waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout feels and looks like warm hardwood. Living room overlooks front yard with dining area open to kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with a much appreciated externally vented exhaust fan. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet looks out onto backyard and has its own exterior door. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Ceiling fan in each bedroom. Family room with gas fireplace opens out to backyard with spacious brick patio, shade awning and plantings along fences. Real-live lawn kept green with sprinkler system. Two-car garage plus two additional spots in driveway. High efficiency furnace and attic storage space. If you’ve been looking to lease the right home in the right location this is your lucky day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 21st Street have any available units?
1406 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1406 21st Street have?
Some of 1406 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1406 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1406 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1406 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1406 21st Street offers parking.
Does 1406 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1406 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1406 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1406 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

