1406 21st Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Eastside Excellence! This amazing single-story home for lease has just the space you need to nurture family and welcome friends in a fantastic location. Generously remodeled over past year with approximately 1,600 square feet in Eastern Manhattan Beach just a quick 8-minute walk to Meadows Avenue Elementary School. Convenient 5-minute drive or 10-minute walk to shopping center with restaurants, drug stores, banks and grocery. Easy to maintain waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout feels and looks like warm hardwood. Living room overlooks front yard with dining area open to kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with a much appreciated externally vented exhaust fan. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet looks out onto backyard and has its own exterior door. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Ceiling fan in each bedroom. Family room with gas fireplace opens out to backyard with spacious brick patio, shade awning and plantings along fences. Real-live lawn kept green with sprinkler system. Two-car garage plus two additional spots in driveway. High efficiency furnace and attic storage space. If you’ve been looking to lease the right home in the right location this is your lucky day!