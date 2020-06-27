132 21ST Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Newer townhouse, only 5 houses from the Strand beachfront. luxurious,spacious, ocean views, deck, patios, 3 car on site parking, dumbwaiter, easy to show, pets OK, best location, 1 year lease or 1 month minimum short term.