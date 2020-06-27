132 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Sand Section
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Newer townhouse, only 5 houses from the Strand beachfront. luxurious,spacious, ocean views, deck, patios, 3 car on site parking, dumbwaiter, easy to show, pets OK, best location, 1 year lease or 1 month minimum short term.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 132 21ST Street have any available units?
132 21ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 132 21ST Street have?
Some of 132 21ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 21ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 21ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 21ST Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 21ST Street is pet friendly.
Does 132 21ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 21ST Street offers parking.
Does 132 21ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 21ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 21ST Street have a pool?
No, 132 21ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 21ST Street have accessible units?
No, 132 21ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 21ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 21ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 21ST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 21ST Street does not have units with air conditioning.