All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1311 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1311 9th Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1311 9th Street

1311 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1311 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location. 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent on a huge 7500 sqft lot. Hardwood floors and remodeled bath. Pets are OK with an additional pet deposit. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Seller is also providing gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 9th Street have any available units?
1311 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1311 9th Street have?
Some of 1311 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1311 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1311 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1311 9th Street offers parking.
Does 1311 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1311 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1311 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1311 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles