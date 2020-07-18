1311 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Eastside Manhattan Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Great location. 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent on a huge 7500 sqft lot. Hardwood floors and remodeled bath. Pets are OK with an additional pet deposit. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Seller is also providing gardener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1311 9th Street have any available units?
1311 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1311 9th Street have?
Some of 1311 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1311 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1311 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1311 9th Street offers parking.
Does 1311 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1311 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1311 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1311 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.