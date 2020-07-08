All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1304 Manzanita Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1304 Manzanita Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1304 Manzanita Lane

1304 Manzanita Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1304 Manzanita Lane, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom home near Polliwog Park. Mostly original condition. Large back yard. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Manzanita Lane have any available units?
1304 Manzanita Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 1304 Manzanita Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Manzanita Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Manzanita Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Manzanita Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Manzanita Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Manzanita Lane offers parking.
Does 1304 Manzanita Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Manzanita Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Manzanita Lane have a pool?
No, 1304 Manzanita Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Manzanita Lane have accessible units?
No, 1304 Manzanita Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Manzanita Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Manzanita Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Manzanita Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Manzanita Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles