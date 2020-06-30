All apartments in Manhattan Beach
126 Seaview St

126 Seaview Street · No Longer Available
Location

126 Seaview Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Manhattan Beach is a beachfront city located in southwestern Los Angeles County, California, USA. It is an upscale community that includes some of the most expensive real estate in California. The city is on the Pacific coast, south of El Segundo, and north of Hermosa Beach. Manhattan Beach is a hotspot for beach volleyball and surfing. Every August, the city hosts the Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball tournament and the International Surf Festival. Since the late 1990s, the area has become home to numerous professional athletes and celebrities.
Throughout the city, there are 11 parks providing 80 acres of park land within the community including 18 ball fields, five batting cages, 18 tennis courts (including two paddle tennis courts), four (Pay-N-Play) racquetball courts, three basketball courts, two par courses, a 1.7 mile jogging path, a nine-hole golf course and a public swimming pool. In addition to the community athletic fields and tennis courts, the facilities at Mira Costa High School are available for public use. Also located within the city is a two-mile walking and jogging path that runs parallel to a bike path along the beach. Stretching along the beach panning north and south of the Manhattan Beach Pier are over 50 volleyball courts available for private or public use.

CHARMING, 1ST-FLOOR APARTMENT OF REMODELED DUPLEX W/ OPEN & AIRY LIVING SPACE, GOOD-SIZED BEDROOM & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 4 HOUSES TO BEACH! | Fully Furnished As Shown * 1BR / 1BA * Approx. 500 Sq Ft * 1-Car Garage (1/2 of 2-Car Garage) * Very Open & Airy Living Space w/ Sofa/Ottoman, TV, Dining Set & Island Cart * Small Kitchen w/ Refrigerator, Micro & Small Appliances * Good-Sized Bedroom w/ Queen-Sized Bed, Media Dresser, Nightstand, Wall Closet & Attached Bath * New Laminate Throughout Bedrooms & Living Area * Lots of Windows Throughout * Shared W/D * Ideal El Porto Location Just 4 Houses to Beach, Close to North MB Shops & Easy Freeway Access * Must See to Appreciate! Water & Trash Pd RENT & DEPOSIT Nonsmoking.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jemoNuuHgri

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Seaview St have any available units?
126 Seaview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 126 Seaview St have?
Some of 126 Seaview St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Seaview St currently offering any rent specials?
126 Seaview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Seaview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Seaview St is pet friendly.
Does 126 Seaview St offer parking?
Yes, 126 Seaview St offers parking.
Does 126 Seaview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Seaview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Seaview St have a pool?
Yes, 126 Seaview St has a pool.
Does 126 Seaview St have accessible units?
No, 126 Seaview St does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Seaview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Seaview St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Seaview St have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Seaview St does not have units with air conditioning.

