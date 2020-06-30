126 Seaview St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool racquetball court basketball court

Unit Amenities furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court

Manhattan Beach is a beachfront city located in southwestern Los Angeles County, California, USA. It is an upscale community that includes some of the most expensive real estate in California. The city is on the Pacific coast, south of El Segundo, and north of Hermosa Beach. Manhattan Beach is a hotspot for beach volleyball and surfing. Every August, the city hosts the Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball tournament and the International Surf Festival. Since the late 1990s, the area has become home to numerous professional athletes and celebrities.

Throughout the city, there are 11 parks providing 80 acres of park land within the community including 18 ball fields, five batting cages, 18 tennis courts (including two paddle tennis courts), four (Pay-N-Play) racquetball courts, three basketball courts, two par courses, a 1.7 mile jogging path, a nine-hole golf course and a public swimming pool. In addition to the community athletic fields and tennis courts, the facilities at Mira Costa High School are available for public use. Also located within the city is a two-mile walking and jogging path that runs parallel to a bike path along the beach. Stretching along the beach panning north and south of the Manhattan Beach Pier are over 50 volleyball courts available for private or public use.



CHARMING, 1ST-FLOOR APARTMENT OF REMODELED DUPLEX W/ OPEN & AIRY LIVING SPACE, GOOD-SIZED BEDROOM & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 4 HOUSES TO BEACH! | Fully Furnished As Shown * 1BR / 1BA * Approx. 500 Sq Ft * 1-Car Garage (1/2 of 2-Car Garage) * Very Open & Airy Living Space w/ Sofa/Ottoman, TV, Dining Set & Island Cart * Small Kitchen w/ Refrigerator, Micro & Small Appliances * Good-Sized Bedroom w/ Queen-Sized Bed, Media Dresser, Nightstand, Wall Closet & Attached Bath * New Laminate Throughout Bedrooms & Living Area * Lots of Windows Throughout * Shared W/D * Ideal El Porto Location Just 4 Houses to Beach, Close to North MB Shops & Easy Freeway Access * Must See to Appreciate! Water & Trash Pd RENT & DEPOSIT Nonsmoking.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jemoNuuHgri