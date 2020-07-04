All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

125 PL VISTA

125 18th Place · No Longer Available
Location

125 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 PL VISTA have any available units?
125 PL VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 125 PL VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
125 PL VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 PL VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 125 PL VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 125 PL VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 125 PL VISTA offers parking.
Does 125 PL VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 PL VISTA have a pool?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 125 PL VISTA have accessible units?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 125 PL VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 PL VISTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not have units with air conditioning.

