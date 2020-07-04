Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 125 PL VISTA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
125 PL VISTA
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM
1 of 54
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 PL VISTA
125 18th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
125 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 PL VISTA have any available units?
125 PL VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manhattan Beach, CA
.
Is 125 PL VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
125 PL VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 PL VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 125 PL VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach
.
Does 125 PL VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 125 PL VISTA offers parking.
Does 125 PL VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 PL VISTA have a pool?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 125 PL VISTA have accessible units?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 125 PL VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 PL VISTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 PL VISTA does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Similar Pages
Manhattan Beach 1 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Manhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Downey, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CA
San Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CA
Del Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CA
San Pasqual, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Westmont, CA
North Tustin, CA
Oak Park, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Eastside Manhattan Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles