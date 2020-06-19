All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

1227 2nd Street

1227 2nd Street · (818) 416-9045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1227 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Visually stunning, this furnished home makes an architectural statement with its bright, open spaces, and soaring tongue & groove ceiling with sky lights. The expansive living room features a fireplace and is accented with Brazilian Cherrywood floor which leads to a step up dining area. Entertainer's kitchen has a center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances include Dacor oven, warming tray, gorgeous slate floor, and a convenient built-in eating area booth. Off the kitchen is a beautiful den with fireplace, wine refrigerator and built-in office nook. Located next to the den is the powder room with shower. The spacious first floor bedroom is perfect for over night guests.

The second floor includes a spacious family room with plantation shutters and 60" flat screen TV, three bedrooms the master-suite of which has a full bath, walk-in closet, built-in bookshelves and a private balcony overlooking a serene lush rear yard.

Enjoy the orange and Meyer lemon trees in the backyard while sitting on the over-sized wood deck with built-in BBQ, granite counter and adjacent spa.

The owner's are providing the home fully furnished to complete your enjoyment. Just a short walk to Mira Costa High School and Pennekamp Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 2nd Street have any available units?
1227 2nd Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1227 2nd Street have?
Some of 1227 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1227 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1227 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1227 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1227 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1227 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1227 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1227 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1227 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
