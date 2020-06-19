1227 2nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Visually stunning, this furnished home makes an architectural statement with its bright, open spaces, and soaring tongue & groove ceiling with sky lights. The expansive living room features a fireplace and is accented with Brazilian Cherrywood floor which leads to a step up dining area. Entertainer's kitchen has a center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances include Dacor oven, warming tray, gorgeous slate floor, and a convenient built-in eating area booth. Off the kitchen is a beautiful den with fireplace, wine refrigerator and built-in office nook. Located next to the den is the powder room with shower. The spacious first floor bedroom is perfect for over night guests.



The second floor includes a spacious family room with plantation shutters and 60" flat screen TV, three bedrooms the master-suite of which has a full bath, walk-in closet, built-in bookshelves and a private balcony overlooking a serene lush rear yard.



Enjoy the orange and Meyer lemon trees in the backyard while sitting on the over-sized wood deck with built-in BBQ, granite counter and adjacent spa.



The owner's are providing the home fully furnished to complete your enjoyment. Just a short walk to Mira Costa High School and Pennekamp Elementary School.