Enjoy waking up to the sound of the ocean. Take a morning stroll along the Strand with a warm cup of coffee or hit the waves at the well known surf spot El Porto. Enjoy living barefoot close to the beach in this newly remodeled top floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Just three homes from the beach. Close to LAX and freeways. Comes with 2 car garage plus driveway, storage, laundry on site and an ocean view. Available for immediate move-in. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry