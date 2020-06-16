117 6th Street

Amenities

BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERRY DETAILS:

* 2BR / 1BA

* Approx. 1000 Sq Ft

* Spacious Walkstreet Patio w/ Ocean Views & Shared, Entry Courtyard

* 1-Car Garage

* Open & Bright Living Space w/ Designer Fireplace, Large Windows & Slider to Walkstreet Patio

* Remodeled, Designer Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Quartz Counters & All Stainless Appliances (Stove, Micro, D/W & Refrig)

* 2 Good-Sized Bedrooms w/ Spacious Wall Closets

Luxurious, Remodeled Bath w/ Large Shower & Linen Closet

* Compact Washer/Dryer Inside Unit

* Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Flooring, New Tile & Laminate

* Rare, Corner Walkstreet Location Less than 50 Yards to Sand & Blocks to Downtown MB



* Must See to Appreciate!

* Tenant Pays All Utilities

* Nonsmoking & No Pets Only



* $5100/Mth

* $5300/Deposit



***AVAILABLE NOW***



(RLNE4266677)