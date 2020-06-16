117 6th Street

Amenities
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERRY DETAILS:
* 2BR / 1BA
* Approx. 1000 Sq Ft
* Spacious Walkstreet Patio w/ Ocean Views & Shared, Entry Courtyard
* 1-Car Garage
* Open & Bright Living Space w/ Designer Fireplace, Large Windows & Slider to Walkstreet Patio
* Remodeled, Designer Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Quartz Counters & All Stainless Appliances (Stove, Micro, D/W & Refrig)
* 2 Good-Sized Bedrooms w/ Spacious Wall Closets
Luxurious, Remodeled Bath w/ Large Shower & Linen Closet
* Compact Washer/Dryer Inside Unit
* Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Flooring, New Tile & Laminate
* Rare, Corner Walkstreet Location Less than 50 Yards to Sand & Blocks to Downtown MB
* Must See to Appreciate!
* Tenant Pays All Utilities
* Nonsmoking & No Pets Only
* $5100/Mth
* $5300/Deposit
***AVAILABLE NOW***
(RLNE4266677)