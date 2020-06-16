All apartments in Manhattan Beach
117 6th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

117 6th Street

117 6th Street · (310) 376-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 6th Street · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERRY DETAILS:
* 2BR / 1BA
* Approx. 1000 Sq Ft
* Spacious Walkstreet Patio w/ Ocean Views & Shared, Entry Courtyard
* 1-Car Garage
* Open & Bright Living Space w/ Designer Fireplace, Large Windows & Slider to Walkstreet Patio
* Remodeled, Designer Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Quartz Counters & All Stainless Appliances (Stove, Micro, D/W & Refrig)
* 2 Good-Sized Bedrooms w/ Spacious Wall Closets
Luxurious, Remodeled Bath w/ Large Shower & Linen Closet
* Compact Washer/Dryer Inside Unit
* Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Flooring, New Tile & Laminate
* Rare, Corner Walkstreet Location Less than 50 Yards to Sand & Blocks to Downtown MB

* Must See to Appreciate!
* Tenant Pays All Utilities
* Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

* $5100/Mth
* $5300/Deposit

***AVAILABLE NOW***

(RLNE4266677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

