115 Bayview Drive

Beautiful, completely remodeled townhome with panoramic ocean views in the south sand section of Manhattan Beach. Remodeled with elements of contemporary design, enjoy a main living level with a fantastic open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining. The great room includes a gourmet kitchen outfitted with luxury Thermdor Professional Series island cooktop, double convection ovens, 42” fully integrated french door Leibherr refrigerator, honed soapstone countertops and custom white lacquer cabinets. In addition there is a large walk-in wine closet, dining area, and built-in bar. The living room features a custom fireplace, surround sound, with custom bi-fold doors leading out to a spacious balcony with breathtaking ocean and sunset views. Transition down the solid hardwood walnut staircase to the entry level which presents two light and bright bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The luxurious master bedroom features custom wallpaper and fixtures, large custom walk-in closet, an extra storage room, and spa-style custom bathroom with dual sinks, shower, and soak tub. Lastly, the ground floor features a third bedroom also with an en-suite bathroom and spacious closet. Additional amenities include: laundry room, HVAC, and a two car direct access garage with plenty of storage. Centrally located 1 block from the beach and walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants, and Robinson Elementary. Can be offered furnished for $14,000 per month.