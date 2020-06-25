All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 115 Bayview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
115 Bayview Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

115 Bayview Drive

115 Bayview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Bayview Dr, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, completely remodeled townhome with panoramic ocean views in the south sand section of Manhattan Beach. Remodeled with elements of contemporary design, enjoy a main living level with a fantastic open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining. The great room includes a gourmet kitchen outfitted with luxury Thermdor Professional Series island cooktop, double convection ovens, 42” fully integrated french door Leibherr refrigerator, honed soapstone countertops and custom white lacquer cabinets. In addition there is a large walk-in wine closet, dining area, and built-in bar. The living room features a custom fireplace, surround sound, with custom bi-fold doors leading out to a spacious balcony with breathtaking ocean and sunset views. Transition down the solid hardwood walnut staircase to the entry level which presents two light and bright bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The luxurious master bedroom features custom wallpaper and fixtures, large custom walk-in closet, an extra storage room, and spa-style custom bathroom with dual sinks, shower, and soak tub. Lastly, the ground floor features a third bedroom also with an en-suite bathroom and spacious closet. Additional amenities include: laundry room, HVAC, and a two car direct access garage with plenty of storage. Centrally located 1 block from the beach and walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants, and Robinson Elementary. Can be offered furnished for $14,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Bayview Drive have any available units?
115 Bayview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 115 Bayview Drive have?
Some of 115 Bayview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Bayview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Bayview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Bayview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 Bayview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 115 Bayview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 115 Bayview Drive offers parking.
Does 115 Bayview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Bayview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Bayview Drive have a pool?
No, 115 Bayview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 115 Bayview Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Bayview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Bayview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Bayview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Bayview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Bayview Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles